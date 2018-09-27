‘Star Wars’ fans promised up-close look at Vader in virtual reality
The series, called ‘Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, will be watchable on Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets, which offer immersive, 360-degree video experiences.
LOS ANGELES - Notorious Star Wars villain Darth Vader will appear next year in the first instalment of a new three-part story told through virtual reality, producer Lucasfilm announced on Wednesday.
The series, called Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, will be watchable on Oculus Quest virtual reality headsets, which offer immersive, 360-degree video experiences.
WATCH: 'Star Wars' fans promised up-close look at Vader in VR
The episodes will take viewers inside Vader’s fiery, lava-ridden fortress, where they will be able to hear the masked villain breathing behind them and turn around to face him, according to a statement from Lucasfilm and Oculus. Viewers also will be able to control a light sabre in the story.
“You may wonder why I’ve brought you here,” Vader’s booming voice says in a trailer released online on Wednesday.
The VR experience will add to Walt Disney Co’s growing slate of Star Wars TV shows and movies since it bought Lucasfilm in 2012. The franchise is based on the original 1977 science-fiction movie set in a galaxy far, far away.
The new virtual reality series will take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the third and fourth episodes in the film franchise.
The Oculus Quest headsets will begin shipping in the spring of next year and cost $399, the company announced on Wednesday. Oculus is a unit of Facebook Inc.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.