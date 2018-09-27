SAHRC wants briefing on claims of police brutality during Bonteheuwel protest

Officers have been accused of being needlessly heavy-handed during a protest by Bonteheuwel residents on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants to meet with police management.

The commission wants to be briefed on claims of brutality levelled against officers following this week’s anti-crime demonstrations in Cape Town.

Protesters in Bonteheuwel were forcibly dispersed by officers.

Officers have been accused of being needlessly heavy-handed.

Thirteen people were arrested for public violence in the suburb on Tuesday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with Bonteheuwel residents on Wednesday where he called for safety and security initiatives not to be politicised.

“Police need to look at not approaching protesters the way they did. There must be a more human of dealing with people,” says Western Cape SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen.

