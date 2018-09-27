SAHRC wants briefing on claims of police brutality during Bonteheuwel protest
Officers have been accused of being needlessly heavy-handed during a protest by Bonteheuwel residents on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants to meet with police management.
The commission wants to be briefed on claims of brutality levelled against officers following this week’s anti-crime demonstrations in Cape Town.
Protesters in Bonteheuwel were forcibly dispersed by officers.
Officers have been accused of being needlessly heavy-handed.
Thirteen people were arrested for public violence in the suburb on Tuesday.
Police Minister Bheki Cele met with Bonteheuwel residents on Wednesday where he called for safety and security initiatives not to be politicised.
“Police need to look at not approaching protesters the way they did. There must be a more human of dealing with people,” says Western Cape SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen.
WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
[CARTOON] Stolen Innocence
-
Identities of witnesses kept close as state capture inquiry to resume
-
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga
-
Nene: Half of SA's stimulus plan to come from spending shift
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.