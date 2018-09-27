SAHRC hopeful that Vaal River contamination probe will bring useful solutions
The commission has been sitting for three days after receiving complaints from residents around Emfuleni about the vast amounts of raw sewage being pumped into the river.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is hopeful that an inquiry into contamination of the Vaal River will bring useful solutions as hearings end.
It is understood that the municipality told the inquiry that it was aware of the water issues that residents are experiencing, but inadequate infrastructure is preventing Emfuleni from tackling the problem.
The SAHRC’s Phillip Molokoa said that a clear plan is needed on how the issue of the contaminated water will be resolved.
“They need to upgrade and maintain the current infrastructure. I think part of the problem was that when the infrastructure was built, it wasn’t built to be overburdened by an influx of people.”
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
