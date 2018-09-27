Saftu & Demawusa to launch own probe into Lisbon Bank building fire
The unions outlined their plans at a briefing on Thursday three weeks after the tragedy at the Lisbon Bank building.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it will be conducting its own investigation into the Joburg CBD blaze that claimed the lives of three firemen.
Saftu and the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) outlined their plans at a briefing on Thursday three weeks after the tragedy at the Lisbon Bank building.
Saftu and Demawusa have raised questions about why officials in the fire department sent firefighters into the building knowing that the water hoses were not up to standard.
The unions say that it's blatantly obvious that the department was ill-equipped to deal with the fire.
Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi said: “We are putting together information from the firefighters who know exactly what happened when they arrived at the building. The commission of inquiry has to establish the facts.”
Vavi says they’ll publish the findings of the investigation once it's wrapped up.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
