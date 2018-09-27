Popular Topics
‘Ruling on Dlamini should serve as warning to officials misusing their power’

Constitutional Court ordered Minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of legal fees accumulated during the social grants fiasco.

A screengrab of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini answering questions on her role in the social grant payments debacle.
A screengrab of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini answering questions on her role in the social grant payments debacle.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights organisations the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law (FUL) say Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling ordering Minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of their legal fees accumulated during the social grants fiasco should set a precedent for public officials misusing their power.

The Apex Court also ruled that copies of retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe's judgment be given to the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether she should be charged with perjury given the finding that she lied under oath at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry.

Justice Johan Froneman explained why there are sufficient grounds for Dlamini to personally pay for the costs.

“Her conduct was reckless and grossly negligent.”

The Black Sash’s Thandiwe Zulu says she hopes this will serve as a reminder to other public officials that they can’t misuse their power.

“It will actually serve as a deterrent and we are happy that we spearheaded that process. Not just for grant beneficiaries but for every other citizen.”

FUL’s Nicol Fritz says they are elated by this ruling.

“I think it is also at the same time sad that we have had public officials who have enjoyed this power and have abused their powers.”

The exact figure of how much Dlamini will have to fork out will only be determined once the two organisations have met and calculated all their costs.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

