‘Ruling on Dlamini should serve as warning to officials misusing their power’
Constitutional Court ordered Minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of legal fees accumulated during the social grants fiasco.
JOHANNESBURG - Human rights organisations the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law (FUL) say Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling ordering Minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of their legal fees accumulated during the social grants fiasco should set a precedent for public officials misusing their power.
The Apex Court also ruled that copies of retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe's judgment be given to the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether she should be charged with perjury given the finding that she lied under oath at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry.
Justice Johan Froneman explained why there are sufficient grounds for Dlamini to personally pay for the costs.
“Her conduct was reckless and grossly negligent.”
The Black Sash’s Thandiwe Zulu says she hopes this will serve as a reminder to other public officials that they can’t misuse their power.
“It will actually serve as a deterrent and we are happy that we spearheaded that process. Not just for grant beneficiaries but for every other citizen.”
FUL’s Nicol Fritz says they are elated by this ruling.
“I think it is also at the same time sad that we have had public officials who have enjoyed this power and have abused their powers.”
The exact figure of how much Dlamini will have to fork out will only be determined once the two organisations have met and calculated all their costs.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Msimanga survives another motion of no confidence
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
‘Gupta leaks obtained to assist inquiry to uncover truth about corruption’
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.