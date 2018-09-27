Rise and shine: UCT ranked as Africa's best university

Climbing 15 places, UCT moved from the 171st spot in 2018 to the 156th position in the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has retained its title as Africa’s top university.

Climbing 15 places, UCT moved from the 171st spot in 2018 to the 156th position in the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The rankings use five main categories including teaching, research and citations.

“Out of the main five categories; teaching, research, citation, international outlook and industry income, UCT has improved its scores in four of these compared with 2018’s results. It’s a good delight to know that the university has made such a significant leap,” says UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola.

UCT improved in four of the five criteria, scoring as follows:

Teaching: 31.7, up from 30.5



Research: 41.5, up from 36.2



Citations: 87.2, up from 87.0



International outlook: 82.4, up from 81.1



Industry income: 87.6, down from 88.5



UCT’s scores in all five categories are above the median scores for all universities and although the international outlook category score improved, the university was ranked 138th worldwide, down 12 places from the previous position.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)