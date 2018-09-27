Richmond pupil stabbed to death allegedly by classmate
The pupil was taken into custody shortly after the fatal stabbing on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - It’s emerged a pupil has been stabbed to death at a school in Richmond in the Northern Cape allegedly by a classmate.
The pupil was taken into custody shortly after the fatal stabbing on Monday night.
The police's Olebogeng Tawana said: “I can confirm that the Richmond police are investigating a case of murder following the killing of a 17-year-old boy. It is alleged that the two had an argument which resulted in the murder.”
It's the latest in a string of violent incidents at schools across the country.
Earlier this month, a teacher was stabbed to death in the North West allegedly by a pupil.
