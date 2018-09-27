Reiger Park protest: Police accused of using excessive force

It’s understood residents are complaining about continued crime, the lack of services in their community, and ongoing power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Reiger Park residents in Ekurhuleni have accused police of using excessive force ahead of a planned shutdown over service delivery issues.

Protests have again flared up in Reiger Park today (September 27) over electricity woes. All roads leading into Reiger Park have been blocked off. pic.twitter.com/KXEuhFliD1 — Boksburg Advertiser (@BoksburgNews) September 27, 2018

A resident says officers have been too heavy-handed.

“…The police are shooting at innocent bystanders. We are struggling with electricity; we don’t get houses [and] people have been waiting for over 50 years.”

Police have not yet been available for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)