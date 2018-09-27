Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policy

While at the UN General Assembly, President Ramaphosa said that he sat at a lunch with President Donald Trump who previously criticised the land reform policy on Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the UN General Assembly in New York on 25 September 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
11 minutes ago

NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading back to South Africa after wrapping up a three-day trip to New York as part of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Ramaphosa took part in various meetings and sat with investors with the aim of re-positioning the country under his leadership.

A major talking point of the trip has been the country’s land reform programme. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is satisfied that he’s explained how it will work.

‘All the audiences that we have interacted with on the land question fully understand the rationale, where we are coming from, the process that we are involved in,” he said.

While at the UN General Assembly, Ramaphosa said that he sat at a lunch with President Donald Trump who previously criticised the land reform policy on Twitter.

“There was no animosity. I did not sense negativity that could lead to frosty relations between the two countries.”

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is set to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA