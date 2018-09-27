Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policy
While at the UN General Assembly, President Ramaphosa said that he sat at a lunch with President Donald Trump who previously criticised the land reform policy on Twitter.
NEW YORK - President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading back to South Africa after wrapping up a three-day trip to New York as part of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.
Ramaphosa took part in various meetings and sat with investors with the aim of re-positioning the country under his leadership.
A major talking point of the trip has been the country’s land reform programme. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is satisfied that he’s explained how it will work.
‘All the audiences that we have interacted with on the land question fully understand the rationale, where we are coming from, the process that we are involved in,” he said.
While at the UN General Assembly, Ramaphosa said that he sat at a lunch with President Donald Trump who previously criticised the land reform policy on Twitter.
“There was no animosity. I did not sense negativity that could lead to frosty relations between the two countries.”
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is set to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
ANC details mourning programme for late Edna Molewa
-
SACP: Probe Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land reform
-
[LISTEN] ANC veteran Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate
-
Mkhwebane probing corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.