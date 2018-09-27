Ramaphosa confident NY visit good for SA political, economic future
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the trip helped to reposition South Africa on an international scale.
NEW YORK - Over three days President Cyril Ramaphosa has given 10 speeches.
There has been no time for one of his trademark walks.
“I wanted to go to Central Park but I’ve had no chance at all,” he said.
He said it has been a good tour for renewing faith in the country’s political and economic future.
“I was pleasantly pleased by the way a number of people here responded, and they said this clearly is a new dawn in South Africa and they are particularly happy in the trajectory that we are now pursuing in ensuring that our economy grows.”
Ramaphosa says he is confident the trip helped to reposition South Africa on an international scale.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
[CARTOON] Stolen Innocence
-
Identities of witnesses kept close as state capture inquiry to resume
-
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.