Ramaphosa confident NY visit good for SA political, economic future

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident the trip helped to reposition South Africa on an international scale.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the UN General Assembly on 24 September 2018 during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the UN General Assembly on 24 September 2018 during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in New York. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

NEW YORK - Over three days President Cyril Ramaphosa has given 10 speeches.

There has been no time for one of his trademark walks.

“I wanted to go to Central Park but I’ve had no chance at all,” he said.

He said it has been a good tour for renewing faith in the country’s political and economic future.

“I was pleasantly pleased by the way a number of people here responded, and they said this clearly is a new dawn in South Africa and they are particularly happy in the trajectory that we are now pursuing in ensuring that our economy grows.”

Ramaphosa says he is confident the trip helped to reposition South Africa on an international scale.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

