Presidential pardon for over 4,000 Ivory Coast inmates
The pardons were announced almost two months after President Alassane Ouattara amnestied former first lady Simone Gbagbo.
ABIDJAN - More than 4,000 prisoners serving time for minor crimes in Ivory Coast are to receive a presidential pardon, the government said following a cabinet meeting Wednesday.
A statement said 4,200 prisoners of a total 19,000 nationwide would receive pardons as "an act of clemency," and that, while their crimes would not be expunged from their records, the amnesty would "limit the consequences".
The measure coincided with a declaration by prison administration unions criticising overpopulation and a lack of resources for the system.
The pardons were announced almost two months after President Alassane Ouattara amnestied former first lady Simone Gbagbo, who had served seven years of a 20-year term for political violence that claimed several thousand lives in 2010-11.
Ouattara announced an amnesty for Gbagbo and 800 others in the name of national reconciliation on the eve of national Independence Day.
Popular in Africa
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Grace Mugabe’s sister arrested for fraud
-
US leans on Zimbabwe over media, security laws - US diplomat
-
Scores escape in anglophone Cameroon jailbreak
-
Cameroon soldiers arrested for killing suspected Boko Haram sympathisers
-
Dirco urges South Africans to be cautious when travelling abroad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.