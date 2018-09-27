Parliament beefs up security following death of worker
Senior Parliament manager Lennox Garane shot himself in his office a fortnight ago over what is believed to be a labour dispute with the national legislature.
CAPE TOWN - There was tighter than usual security and access control in Parliament on Thursday following a fatal shooting in the precinct.
Senior Parliament manager Lennox Garane shot himself in his office a fortnight ago over what is believed to be a labour dispute with the national legislature.
But the shooting has also raised concerns over lax security and police management was grilled by MPs on Wednesday on what measures would be taken in the aftermath.
MPs this week told police management of how scanning machines at certain access points are not working.
Police were also accused of not scanning bags when allowing permit holders entry into the precinct.
On Thursday, visitors and officials were forced to go through the one functioning scanner, while a policeman armed with a handheld metal detector scanned people before entering.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says while security was being looked into, the police cannot divulge details.
“This is one of many interventions we set from the time this incident happened that security was going to be beefed up. We made representations to Parliament on how we are going to approach this. Remember that we have challenges when it comes to manpower, equipment and so forth.”
Parliament spokesperson Manelisi Wolela would also not comment on the heightened security, saying a national key point is the responsibility of the police.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Msimanga survives another motion of no confidence
-
Transnet board issues notice of termination to CEO Siyabonga Gama
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
Man accused of raping child (7) may face more charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.