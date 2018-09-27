Parliament beefs up security following death of worker

Senior Parliament manager Lennox Garane shot himself in his office a fortnight ago over what is believed to be a labour dispute with the national legislature.

CAPE TOWN - There was tighter than usual security and access control in Parliament on Thursday following a fatal shooting in the precinct.

But the shooting has also raised concerns over lax security and police management was grilled by MPs on Wednesday on what measures would be taken in the aftermath.

MPs this week told police management of how scanning machines at certain access points are not working.

Police were also accused of not scanning bags when allowing permit holders entry into the precinct.

On Thursday, visitors and officials were forced to go through the one functioning scanner, while a policeman armed with a handheld metal detector scanned people before entering.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says while security was being looked into, the police cannot divulge details.

“This is one of many interventions we set from the time this incident happened that security was going to be beefed up. We made representations to Parliament on how we are going to approach this. Remember that we have challenges when it comes to manpower, equipment and so forth.”

Parliament spokesperson Manelisi Wolela would also not comment on the heightened security, saying a national key point is the responsibility of the police.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)