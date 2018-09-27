Popular Topics
Number of poor performing police stations in Gauteng reduced to 8, says MEC

It has credited the creation of task teams for the drop-in murder rates in areas like Kagiso.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department said the number of poor performing police stations in the province has been brought down from 40 to just eight.

The department held a briefing in Muldersdrift on Wednesday to address the crime levels following the release of the latest statistics in Parliament.

It has credited the creation of task teams for the drop in murder rates in areas like Kagiso.

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said stations commanders are being held accountable.

“We are still continuing with the bi-weekly sessions with those police stations, where they come in and account on issues where we have identified weaknesses. We have also the times spent in those police station by our unit,” she said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

