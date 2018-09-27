Nugent inquiry: Luther Lebelo denies knowledge of FIC report on Jonas Makwakwa

The report found that Makwakwa had been receiving numerous payments into his personal bank account, which may have amounted to corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) official Luther Lebelo has claimed ignorance when asked about suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s conduct related to a Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report about a revenue service executive.

The Nugent Commission of Inquiry heard that the first thing he did after receiving a report about Jonas Makwakwa was to seek a legal opinion on whether the FIC was legally allowed to investigate the former senior tax official.

The report found that Makwakwa had been receiving numerous payments into his personal bank account, which may have amounted to corruption.

Evidence leader advocate Carol Steinberg questioned Lebelo because he signed off on the legal opinion invoice.

“Wasn’t it clear to you on the face of the invoice about the FIC that Mr Moyane’s conduct was improper?”

Lebelo responded: “No. I didn’t even know that there was an FIC report. I just saw instructions on sourcing an opinion about the FIC.”

