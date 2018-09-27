No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga
In its submission, the ANC cited the June 2017 Constitutional Court ruling which allowed for a secret ballot to be used in a no-confidence vote against former President Jacob Zuma.
PRETORIA - The Tshwane council speaker has ruled that the no-confidence vote against Mayor Solly Msimanga will be conducted by a show of hands and not via secret ballot as requested by the African National Congress (ANC).
The ANC insists Msimanga knew of a R12 billion tender with GladAfrica that was found to have flouted the city's supply chain management policy.
City manager Moeketsi Mosola has since been suspended pending an investigation.
In its submission, the ANC cited the June 2017 Constitutional Court ruling which allowed for a secret ballot to be used in a no-confidence vote against former President Jacob Zuma.
However, council speaker Katlego Mathebe does not believe this ruling is relevant.
The ANC has requested that the matter is referred to the rules and order committee.
The party has also indicated that it will be taking the speaker to court based on this decision.
