NDPP ordered to determine if Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution for perjury
The Constitutional Court has ordered former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to pay 20% of Black Sash and Freedom Under Law's legal costs.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ordered former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to personally pay 20% for legal costs incurred in the social grants saga.
The judgement has also ordered the National Prosecuting Authority to determine whether Dlamini should be charged for perjury for lying under oath about her role in the crisis.
The apex court ruled in 2014 that the contract between the South African Social Security Agency and Cash Paymaster Services was illegal, giving a March deadline for a new service provider to be found.
That was extended for another six months.
In March, last year, the ConCourt ordered Dlamini to explain why she shouldn't be held personally liable for those legal costs.
Justice Johan Froneman handed down the unanimous judgement a short while ago.
“She allowed a parallel process to occur knowing that she withheld information that might lead to her being held personally responsible for the social grants disaster.”
The exact amount of legal fees incurred by the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law - who brought the matter to court - will only be determined later.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Zondo Commission: Lawyer Brian Currin gives evidence on Gupta Leaks e-mails
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
Nene: Half of SA's stimulus plan to come from spending shift
-
Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policy
-
Bathabile Dlamini to learn fate over social grant payments crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.