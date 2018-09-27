NDPP ordered to determine if Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution for perjury

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ordered former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to personally pay 20% for legal costs incurred in the social grants saga.

The judgement has also ordered the National Prosecuting Authority to determine whether Dlamini should be charged for perjury for lying under oath about her role in the crisis.

The apex court ruled in 2014 that the contract between the South African Social Security Agency and Cash Paymaster Services was illegal, giving a March deadline for a new service provider to be found.

That was extended for another six months.

In March, last year, the ConCourt ordered Dlamini to explain why she shouldn't be held personally liable for those legal costs.

Justice Johan Froneman handed down the unanimous judgement a short while ago.

“She allowed a parallel process to occur knowing that she withheld information that might lead to her being held personally responsible for the social grants disaster.”

The exact amount of legal fees incurred by the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law - who brought the matter to court - will only be determined later.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)