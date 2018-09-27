Msimanga survives another motion of no confidence

A motion of no confidence in him was brought by the ANC on the basis that Msimanga knew about an irregular R12 billion tender with GladAfrica.

JOHANNESBURG - Solly Msimanga has survived yet another attempt to oust him as Tshwane mayor.

A motion of no confidence in him was brought by the African National Congress (ANC) on the basis that Msimanga knew about an irregular R12 billion tender with engineering company GladAfrica.

In its argument, the ANC says Msimanga, city manager Moeketsi Mosola and the Finance MMC deliberately contravened the city’s supply chain policy when awarding the multi-billion rand tender.

But the Democratic Alliance denied this, saying the administration under Msimanga has only started clearing up years of corruption.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters had previously brought its own motion to have Msimanga ousted for similar reasons, they have decided to abstain from Thursday’s vote.

Seventy-seven members voted in favour of the motion and 95 voted against.