Msimanga survives another motion of no confidence
A motion of no confidence in him was brought by the ANC on the basis that Msimanga knew about an irregular R12 billion tender with GladAfrica.
JOHANNESBURG - Solly Msimanga has survived yet another attempt to oust him as Tshwane mayor.
A motion of no confidence in him was brought by the African National Congress (ANC) on the basis that Msimanga knew about an irregular R12 billion tender with engineering company GladAfrica.
In its argument, the ANC says Msimanga, city manager Moeketsi Mosola and the Finance MMC deliberately contravened the city’s supply chain policy when awarding the multi-billion rand tender.
But the Democratic Alliance denied this, saying the administration under Msimanga has only started clearing up years of corruption.
While the Economic Freedom Fighters had previously brought its own motion to have Msimanga ousted for similar reasons, they have decided to abstain from Thursday’s vote.
Seventy-seven members voted in favour of the motion and 95 voted against.
Popular in Politics
-
No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga
-
‘Gupta leaks obtained to assist inquiry to uncover truth about corruption’
-
Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policy
-
Gupta leaks hard drives should be admitted as evidence - Pretorius
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
Mayco member JP Smith: Cele has no solutions on crime in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.