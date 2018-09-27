Mother shot dead, child injured in Westbury shooting

It’s understood three men were shooting at each other near the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital on Thursday afternoon when the woman was killed.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been shot dead and her 10-year-old child injured after suspected gang members opened fire in Westbury.

One man involved in the shooting was injured and is now in police custody.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “We are busy interviewing him to establish who are those other people involved in the shooting. At this stage, we don’t know the motive for the shooting.”