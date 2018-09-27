Mkhize to cooperate with Public Protector's probe into claims against him

Her inquiry arises from a _Sunday Times_ report in June that implicated Zweli Mkhize in a R4.5 million kickback, allegedly for helping facilitate a R210 million loan for Afric Oil from the PIC.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize says he will fully cooperate with the Public Protector’s investigation into allegations of corruption against him.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has summoned the chief executives of investment company Zonkizizwe and fuel distributor Afric Oil to answer questions at her offices next week.

Her inquiry arises from a Sunday Times report in June that implicated Mkhize in a R4.5 million kickback, allegedly for helping facilitate a R210 million loan for Afric Oil from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The report cited a lawyer’s letter of demand to Afri Coil, purportedly on behalf of Zonkizizwe, who claimed their share of the deal was not paid.

Mkhize’s spokesperson Musa Zondi says the minister was informed by Mkhwebane that she was launching an inquiry and that he welcomes it.

“He has replied to the Public Protector, welcoming the probe because he believes this will eventually lead to the truth.”

Mkhize’s been at the centre of allegations around a multi-million-rand kickback for the loan since a Sunday Times report in June, that cited a lawyer’s letter in which Zonkizizwe demands millions from Afric Oil for its share of the alleged deal.

Zonkizizwe CEO, Paul Langa, will face questions at Mkhwebane’s office next Thursday (4 October) and Afric Oil’s CEO has also been ordered to appear.

Mkhize has categorically denied any involvement.

The complaint against Mkhize was laid by the recently formed political party African Democratic Change in the wake of the Sunday Times report.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)