Minerals Council studying new Mining Charter

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe unveiled some details of the 2018 Charter at a briefing in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council of South Africa, formerly known as the Chamber of Mines, says it first wants to study the new Mining Charter in detail before commenting on it.

The new charter was gazetted just before close of business on Thursday.

Minerals Council spokesperson Charmane Russell said: “We need some time to study its contents in detail and, of course, to consult with members as well. At the same time, the Minerals Council does also want to acknowledge Minister [Gwede] Mantashe’s engaging approach in his interactions with the industry in developing this charter. And we do understand that he and his team have had a very difficult task in balancing the inputs from various stakeholders.”

Mantashe says the new Mining Charter will create regulatory certainty, boost economic growth and pave the way for the transformation of the mining sector.

The minister said the charter is the result of a seven-month long process of intensive engagements in the mining industry and represents a consensus among those involved in the process.

Media Statement by the Minister of Mineral Resources Mr Gwede Mantashe on the Occasion of the Release of th... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

