Minerals Council SA 'disappointed' by deadlocked gold sector wage talks

The council is currently locked in negotiations with three main unions; Amcu, NUM and Solidarity at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Miners at a Gold Fields mine. Picture: Gold Fields Limited Facebook page
Miners at a Gold Fields mine. Picture: Gold Fields Limited Facebook page
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Minerals Council South Africa says it’s disappointed that they have not yet reached an agreement with worker unions in the gold sector.

The council is currently locked in negotiations with three main unions; the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Workers’ demands include a wage increase of R1,000 a year for three years, while the employer is offering R685.

However, unions have reached an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti. Negotiations are continuing with Sibanye Stillwater and Harmony Gold.

Chamber of Mines spokesperson Charmaine Russell says that NUM and Amcu were granted non-resolution certificates by the CMMA as talks hit a deadlock but hope they can avoid a strike as negotiations continue.

Russell says it’s too early to say how long talks will take.

“It’s very difficult to say when a resolution will be reached. Obviously, the parties take this seriously and try to expedite the process, but they do need to consider what they’re doing.”

