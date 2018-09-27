McCarthy: Slim chance of Rantie cameo in MTN8 final
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says that new signing Tokelo Rantie is a doubt for Saturday’s MTN8 final against Supersport United after he suffered another minor setback.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says that new signing Tokelo Rantie is a doubt for Saturday’s MTN8 final against SuperSport United after he suffered another minor setback.
Rantie was City’s surprise marquee signing in the recent transfer window and he was brought in to solve their goal-scoring woes.
However, the former Bafana Bafana striker has yet to play as he requires time to get back to full fitness. McCarthy confirmed that he has suffered another setback while in training.
“We are always hopeful (he can play) so he's working mainly with the with the physical coach and the physio (and) he had a little setback. Obviously, we pushed (him) really hard because we want to get him back into shape and to the levels where we know that he can hurt teams in this league. He's one of the best strikers that's out there in the country and we want him at his best."
McCarthy feels that in their desperation to get Rantie fit again, they may have overworked him. Despite the setback, McCarthy says there is a glimmer of hope that he will play in the final.
"I think that us pushing him… so now he had a couple of setbacks, his hamstring is a little bit tight. So, we’ve reduced his workload and see how he responds. I’m not saying that he is going to be there, but there might be a possibility that able to have him available for a cameo appearance."
Cape Town City take part in their third Cup final in only their third season when they face SuperSport in Durban. City lost last season's MTN8 final to the same opposition on penalties.
