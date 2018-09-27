Mayco member JP Smith: Cele has no solutions on crime in CT

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says genuine concerns of crime-ridden communities are being hijacked by political interests, specifically in the Bonteheuwel area.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith, has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of having no plans to address crime in the metro.

Smith and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie were on Wednesday told to leave a meeting Cele had with residents and organisers of the “Total Shutdown” protest.

Protest organisers did not want the two to be part of the gathering, saying they've done nothing to address violent crime.

Cele, at the meeting, requested that the interaction should be kept free of politics.

But Smith has hit back, saying genuine concerns of crime-ridden communities are being hijacked by political interests, specifically in the Bonteheuwel area.

“What was evident was that Minister Cele came to the meeting with no solutions to the policing failures in South Africa.”

McKenzie feels the aim of protesters is to cause mayhem in the city.

“It’s clear that the intentions of protesters are to disrupt the City of Cape Town and not to take the crime and gang situation seriously, and for the African National Congress (ANC) to use it as a political football as we head to the 2019 elections.”

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says city leaders should reach out more to ease communities’ suffering.

“Their tricks are no longer working in the communities of the Cape Flats. McKenzie and Smith were asked to leave [a meeting] by the community, not by the ANC. We [the ANC] have never played a political game on crime.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)