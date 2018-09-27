Popular Topics
Mashaba taking students’ concerns seriously

Mayor Herman Mashaba has spoken to students outside his offices in Braamfontein after they outlined their frustration at the rising costs of accommodation.

Students from Wits and UJ march to the city's chambers calling for residence prices to be capped. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he takes concerns about student accommodation seriously.

The mayor has spoken to students outside his offices in Braamfontein after they submitted their memorandum of demands and outlined their frustration at the rising costs of accommodation.

Mashaba says the city is in the process of creating affordable houses in the CBD and students are at the centre of that plan.

“We’ve come out with what is known today as the inner-city plan where we’ve identified over 500 buildings that are hijacked and taken over by criminal elements. We’re saying there’s no way we can let our people live under these conditions, including our students.”

WATCH: Mashaba commits to reviewing students' accomodation demands

He says he doesn’t take their demands lightly and will respond to them as soon as possible.

Aside from the issue of accommodation, students are also demanding a police station and a clinic in the area.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

