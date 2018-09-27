Mashaba taking students’ concerns seriously
Mayor Herman Mashaba has spoken to students outside his offices in Braamfontein after they outlined their frustration at the rising costs of accommodation.
Mashaba says the city is in the process of creating affordable houses in the CBD and students are at the centre of that plan.
“We’ve come out with what is known today as the inner-city plan where we’ve identified over 500 buildings that are hijacked and taken over by criminal elements. We’re saying there’s no way we can let our people live under these conditions, including our students.”
WATCH: Mashaba commits to reviewing students' accomodation demands
He says he doesn’t take their demands lightly and will respond to them as soon as possible.
Aside from the issue of accommodation, students are also demanding a police station and a clinic in the area.
#Accomodationisland Wits SRC has called for an academic shutdown against a proposed 10% increment on residence fees for 2019. pic.twitter.com/WVDcGaoWuK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2018
#Accomodationisland Wits SRC President Orediretse Masebe addressing the students: He says the group must go mobilize students from a private student accommodation South Point, which houses most of Wits students. TSM pic.twitter.com/S0cqmNlobh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2018
#accommodationisland Mayor Herman Mashaba has come out of his office to receive the students’ memorandum. TSM pic.twitter.com/Womknvbajw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
