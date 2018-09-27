Popular Topics
Mashaba lends ear to students over accommodation issues

The Wits SRC is calling for the national government to cap the prices of student accommodation in Braamfontein and in the inner city.

Students from Wits and UJ march to the city's chambers calling for residence prices to be capped. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Harman Mashaba has ventured outside his office in Braamfontein to hear students' demands regarding accommodation.

The Wits University SRC launched an academic shutdown on Thursday and staged a march to the mayor's office to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The students are unhappy with the proposed 10% increment of student accommodation in the area.

The Wits SRC is calling for national government to cap the prices of student accommodation in Braamfontein and in the inner city. The students say residence prices have been going up exponentially and they can no longer afford the costs.

The SRC’s Orediretse Masebe says they want student accommodation to be affordable for all.

Masebe says they want the mayor to hold an urgent meeting with them on Friday to discuss their demands.

WATCH: Mashaba commits to reviewing students' accomodation demands

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

