Mantashe to reveal details of final version of Mining Charter

Cabinet recently approved the document after former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the Chamber of Mines were at loggerheads over the the contents of the charter.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to reveal details of the final version of the Mining Charte r on Thursday.

Mantashe had committed to developing a charter which was both beneficial to workers and companies.

