Lotto results: Wednesday, 26 September 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 September are as follows:

Lotto results: 1, 3, 29, 37, 40, 41 Bonus: 25

LottoPlus results: 3, 8, 12, 28, 47, 52 Bonus: 18

LottoPlus2 results: 6, 24, 30, 31, 37, 48 Bonus: 41

For more details visit the National Lottery website.