[LISTEN] Why some Gauteng police stations are branded 'stubborn'
Radio 702 | Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says nearly half of the crimes committed in Gauteng take place in just 40 of the province's 142 police station precincts.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight of the 142 police stations in Gauteng are 'stubborn in simply refusing to improve efforts to combat crime'.
This is according to the province's Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, who says that nearly half of the crimes committed in Gauteng take place in just 40 of the provinces 142 police station precincts.
"A stubborn police station is when interventions have been initiated in terms of improving the performance of that police station and then after those interventions, you don't see any improvement and we then declare them as stubborn police stations," she says.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South Africans
-
[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobs
-
[LISTEN] CT taxi driver who helped epileptic child given R6,000 fine
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
-
[LISTEN] ANC veteran Pallo Jordan: Mbeki's land document unfortunate
-
[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-Suttle
-
[LISTEN] Heritage Council calls for heritage levy to protect SA’s sites
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
-
[LISTEN] Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?
-
[LISTEN] Are there more storms globally this year? Expert weighs in
-
[LISTEN] Ehrenreich: Call me Camisa, not coloured
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT, UWC to battle it out for Women’s Varsity Football title
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
-
[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone
-
[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Varsity sports women’s football kicks off in Potch
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Parental responsibilities cannot be passed to educators
-
[LISTEN] Leaving your home with dagga: What happens at a road block?
-
[LISTEN] Brace yourselves, medical aid premiums set to increase in 2019
-
[LISTEN] 'Respect for educators is no longer there'
-
[LISTEN] Being a millennial entrepreneur
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.