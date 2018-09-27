[LISTEN] Why some Gauteng police stations are branded 'stubborn'

Radio 702 | Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says nearly half of the crimes committed in Gauteng take place in just 40 of the province's 142 police station precincts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight of the 142 police stations in Gauteng are 'stubborn in simply refusing to improve efforts to combat crime'.

This is according to the province's Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, who says that nearly half of the crimes committed in Gauteng take place in just 40 of the provinces 142 police station precincts.

"A stubborn police station is when interventions have been initiated in terms of improving the performance of that police station and then after those interventions, you don't see any improvement and we then declare them as stubborn police stations," she says.

