[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South Africans

CapeTalk | Theunis Aldrich, the manager of operational analysis at the Financial Intelligence Centre, said new scam patterns emerge every day, putting up scams tailor-made for their victims.

CAPE TOWN - The Financial intelligence Centre recently reported on internet scams becoming an issue in South Africa.

Theunis Aldrich, the manager of operational analysis at the Financial Intelligence Centre, said new scam patterns emerge every day, putting up scams tailor-made for their victims.

“The pornography extortion scam is one of the latest ones. We all know the fake online shopping scams. There’s a kidney donor scam going around, where they create a fake person in need of a kidney and finding someone who is willing to sell their kidney and then extorting the money.”

Aldrich also said the state of the economy is what drives people into falling for scams and is because they are desperate to make a quick buck.

“And when they are desperate for money, then they become vulnerable which leads to the exploitation.”

To listen to the full interview, listen to the audio above.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)