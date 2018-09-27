[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobs
Radio 702 | Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield and labour analyst Andrew Levy discuss the latest employment figures that were released by Statistic SA this week.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa lost 69,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2018, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Wednesday.
There are now 9.7 million employed people in South Africa. The mining sector shed 2,000 jobs.
It’s the fourth quarter in a row that mining has bled jobs.
The manufacturing industry lost 13,000 jobs.
Talk Radio 702’s Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield speaks to labour analyst Andrew Levy about the big five reasons why South Africa keeps shedding, instead of creating, jobs.
“The perpetual long-term trend is downwards. The birth-rate is still high. One in two people is not going to get a job. We are in a very serious predicament,” Levy says.
For more information listen to the audio above.
