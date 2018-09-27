Identities of witnesses kept close as state capture inquiry to resume

It is still unknown who will be testifying on Thursday morning or why the commission has decided not to reveal the lineup.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry will resume on Thursday morning, but it is not yet clear who will testify.

Evidence leaders indicated last week that it was not appropriate to release details about today's session, so it remains unclear exactly who will be giving evidence.

The commission of inquiry last week heard from four of South Africa's major banks about the decision to close the Gupta's bank accounts and the subsequent meetings with the African National Congress (ANC) and the inter-ministerial committee.

It is still unknown who will be testifying on Thursday morning or why the commission has decided not to reveal the lineup.

However, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made it clear that evidence will be heard.

“On Thursday it will hear certain application details of which are not appropriate to disclose to the public at this stage.”

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is due to testify next week and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scheduled for the following week along with former minister, Barbara Hogan.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)