‘Gupta leaks obtained to assist inquiry to uncover truth about corruption’
Brian Currin has given testimony about the emails contained in three hard drives he was given by whistleblowers in Nairobi earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer Brian Currin has told the state capture inquiry that the purpose of obtaining the so-called Gupta leaks is to assist the inquiry to uncover the truth about widespread corruption.
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius has been motivating why these hard drives containing thousands of emails between the Gupta brothers and government officials should be admitted as evidence.
Currin says he handed over the data to the commission in a bid to end state capture.
“To assist this commission with its work to be able to make appropriate recommendations so that the scourge of corruption in this country in both the public and private sector could be addressed. That was the ultimate objective.”
Earlier, Currin has told the inquiry that the decision to publish the leaked emails was taken after the Zondo commission's terms of reference were announced.
He's been taking Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo through the sequence of events that lead to the discovery of the Gupta emails.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
