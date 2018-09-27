Gupta leaks hard drives should be admitted as evidence - Pretorius

State capture inquiry's evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius says it's highly improbable that the data on the hard drives is fake as claimed by the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry's evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius said the three hard drives containing the emails known as the Gupta leaks are authentic and should be admitted as evidence.

Pretorius said the Zondo commission obtained the drives from two whistleblowers in March in Nairobi.

He said they contain over 200,000 emails between the Gupta family members.

“It is impossible to fake that whole environment, certainly in a manner which would avoid detection through proper investigation and analysis. What we are asking you to do chair, is to admit the hard drives initially for that purpose and presentation of evidence.”

