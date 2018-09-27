Gupta leaks hard drives should be admitted as evidence - Pretorius

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Gupta leaks hard drives should be admitted as evidence - Pretorius

State capture inquiry's evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius says it's highly improbable that the data on the hard drives is fake as claimed by the Guptas.

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: EWN.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry's evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius said the three hard drives containing the emails known as the Gupta leaks are authentic and should be admitted as evidence.

Pretorius said the Zondo commission obtained the drives from two whistleblowers in March in Nairobi.

He said they contain over 200,000 emails between the Gupta family members.

Pretorius says it's highly improbable that the data on the hard drives is fake as claimed by the Guptas.

“It is impossible to fake that whole environment, certainly in a manner which would avoid detection through proper investigation and analysis. What we are asking you to do chair, is to admit the hard drives initially for that purpose and presentation of evidence.”

WATCH: State capture commission of inquiry - Day 16

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA