German tourist trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

German tourist trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe

The attack happened on Wednesday at the Mana Pools game reserve after the woman apparently left the protection of the vehicle she had been travelling in.

An African elephant. Picture: animal.nationalgeographic.com
An African elephant. Picture: animal.nationalgeographic.com
2 hours ago

HARARE - A 49-year-old German woman was trampled to death by an elephant in a popular game reserve in northern Zimbabwe as she tried to photograph it, a wildlife official said Thursday.

The attack happened on Wednesday at the Mana Pools game reserve after the woman apparently left the protection of the vehicle she had been travelling in.

"The information we have is that the tourists encountered a herd of elephants when they were entering the park and they started taking pictures," said Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

"We do not know what irritated the animals which resulted in the woman being attacked. She passed on last night [Wednesday] from injuries."

The woman was not named by officials.

Attacks by elephants are common in Zimbabwe which has a population of around 84,000 pachyderms.

Last year a trained elephant trampled a tour guide in Victoria Falls, a tourist resort in the country's west.

Another local man was also killed in a separate incident last year after he had tried to drive elephants into the open to take pictures.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA