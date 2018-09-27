Popular Topics
Fire partially destroys Sutherland High School in NC

Seven classrooms, the administration block, staff room, and the school hall were totally destroyed.

Seven classrooms, an administration block, the staff room, and school hall were destroyed by fire at Sutherland High School on 26 September 2018. Picture: @NCape_Education/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Education Department says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed about 80% of the Sutherland High School.

The blaze, believed to have started in one of the classrooms, broke out at about 10 pm on Wednesday night.

Seven classrooms, the administration block, staff room, and the school hall were totally destroyed.

The Northern Cape Education Department's Geoffrey van der Merwe says four classrooms and the school hostel are still intact.

“Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. The school accommodates 137 learners of which 20 are matriculants. Most of the school-based assessment documents were destroyed. A departmental task team has been appointed to assess the damage.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

