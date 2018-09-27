DWS urges Vaal residents to use water sparingly as dam levels drop

Weather forecasters are predicting higher temperatures for the next few days, which will lead to an increase in evaporation and potentially increased usage in households.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation is urging residents in the Vaal area to use water sparingly as water levels in the integrated Vaal River system decreases.

The Vaal River is under strain with no summer rains having fallen yet.

Dam levels dropped from 90.7% to 88.7%.

Weather forecasters are predicting higher temperatures for the next few days, which will lead to an increase in evaporation and potentially increased usage in households.

“Although the dams are still in a good space, we’re still encouraging people to consider a wise use of water, so that we do not deplete much more than we’re looking for,” says department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.