DWS urges Vaal residents to use water sparingly as dam levels drop
Weather forecasters are predicting higher temperatures for the next few days, which will lead to an increase in evaporation and potentially increased usage in households.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation is urging residents in the Vaal area to use water sparingly as water levels in the integrated Vaal River system decreases.
The Vaal River is under strain with no summer rains having fallen yet.
Dam levels dropped from 90.7% to 88.7%.
Weather forecasters are predicting higher temperatures for the next few days, which will lead to an increase in evaporation and potentially increased usage in households.
“Although the dams are still in a good space, we’re still encouraging people to consider a wise use of water, so that we do not deplete much more than we’re looking for,” says department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
NDPP ordered to determine if Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution for perjury
-
Zondo Commission: Lawyer Brian Currin gives evidence on Gupta Leaks e-mails
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
Nene: Half of SA's stimulus plan to come from spending shift
-
Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.