Dobson buzzing after Notshe Bok selection

Sikhumbuzo Notshe will start a number eight for South African in Port Elizabeth when they face the Wallabies on Saturday in their penultimate Rugby Championship match.

CAPE TOWN - Western Province coach John Dobson knows Sikhumbuzo Notshe’s life story better than most. The Springbok loose forward has come from humble beginnings in Langa before his rugby talent saw him move to Wynberg Boys in Cape Town.

Visibly elated by the news of Notshe’s selection, Dobson, a big part of his career, feels his journey is nothing short of incredible.

“He comes from a very modest background, beyond modest, and for him to be playing number eight for the Springboks is unbelievable.”

Notshe has been at Province since age group level, Dobson was also the coach who handed him his first senior rugby cap (Vodacom Cup) and shared some insight into his time at the union.

“We wanted to take him under our wing as much as possible, he stayed at the house here (In Newlands) and I remember him taking taxis to get to Bellville (training ground) and now he is the starting Springbok number eight. Wonderful story.”

Notshe will start a number eight for South African in Port Elizabeth when they face the Wallabies on Saturday in their penultimate Rugby Championship match.

The loose forward has always been a threat with ball in hand, but Dobson says Notshe has taken his game to new heights recently.

“He is a character, he has changed his work ethic, his work rate on the field. He was always known as a stepper and a carrier but where he has changed is that in last year’s Currie Cup final he was playing six, he was outstanding, and we didn’t see one carry.

“A lot of people have talked about his physicality, that he is not quite big enough, but jeez, he’s got intensity. I think he has matured a lot, honestly, it’s absolutely brilliant news. I couldn't be happier because he has put in so much and he is such a good oke.”

Western Province captain Chris van Zyl was also over the moon with Notshe’s selection and confirmed the special relationship Dobson shares with the 25-year-old.

“Dobbo’s invested a lot of time and energy into him and they have a great relationship. I know that Notshe looks up to Dobbo a lot. They’ve got good banter.”

Notshe reached 50 caps for the Stormers this season, it’s been a year that has seen him develop as a senior in the side. His captain Chris van Zyl also felt the time spent with the Blitzboks for preseasons is paying dividends.

“I think the short stint he did with the sevens, he came back, and his breakdown work has been next level. He could always return kicks offs with interest and run at holes but his off the ball work has been exceptional. “