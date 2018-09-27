DA visits NW school where teacher was stabbed to death
The 24-year-old mathematics teacher Gadimang Mokolobate died at a local hospital earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West has conducted an inspection at a Zeerust school where a teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil.
The DA met with community members to also discuss other issues affecting the community.
DA spokesperson Nicolize Van der Walt said: “It’s important to be on the ground among the people that are affected by incidents like these. It’s basically going [there] to see for ourselves.”
A 17-year-old was arrested after he stabbed Mokolobate.
