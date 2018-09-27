DA wants Parly probe into staffer's death made public

The party also wants the names of the individuals tasked with conducting the investigation to be made public.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament to make public its investigation into the death of parliamentary staffer, Lennox Garane, who took his own life two weeks ago.

The party also wants the names of the individuals tasked with conducting the investigation to be made public.

The DA says it is in possession of a document that Garane sent to the co-chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee of Financial Management of Parliament, Vincent Smith and Motalane Monakedi.

But this desperate cry for help was never shared with members of the committee.

The DA’s call came as the Portfolio Committee on Police and Public Works met to discuss security at Parliament following the incident.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard raised concerns about effective scanning machines at various access points.

“Certainly procedures have to be tightened up. I’m most concerned to hear that some of the scanners are faulty," she said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police should avoid playing the blame game and rather focus on improving security.

“We should not be playing games; we should be coming together as heads and minds to correct this situation,” Cele added.

The DA says the only way to honour Garane’s memory is to ensure that the institutional failures at Parliament are acknowledged and addressed decisively.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)