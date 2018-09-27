D-Day for Atlantis trio accused of killing toddler Braydon Graaff

The toddler was in his mother’s arms when he was hit by a stray bullet during a gang shootout.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment will be delivered in the murder trial against a trio of suspected gangsters accused of kill a two-year-old child in Atlantis, Cape Town.

The three accused allegedly murdered Braydon Graaff in October 2016.

The toddler was in his mother’s arms when he was hit by a stray bullet during a gang shootout.

Renaldo Galant, Charlton Renier and Andrew Hendricks are believed to be members of the G-Unit gang.

The trio is accused of trying to kill a man at a bus stop. In the ensuing shooting, a stray bullet struck little Braydon Graaff in his chest.

He was rushed to a hospital, but it was too late.

The child's mother, Rostan Graaff, was also wounded.

A post-mortem done on Braydon concluded that the cause of death was “a perforating gunshot wound to the chest”.

