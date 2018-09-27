D-Day for Atlantis trio accused of killing toddler Braydon Graaff
The toddler was in his mother’s arms when he was hit by a stray bullet during a gang shootout.
CAPE TOWN - Judgment will be delivered in the murder trial against a trio of suspected gangsters accused of kill a two-year-old child in Atlantis, Cape Town.
The three accused allegedly murdered Braydon Graaff in October 2016.
Renaldo Galant, Charlton Renier and Andrew Hendricks are believed to be members of the G-Unit gang.
The trio is accused of trying to kill a man at a bus stop. In the ensuing shooting, a stray bullet struck little Braydon Graaff in his chest.
He was rushed to a hospital, but it was too late.
The child's mother, Rostan Graaff, was also wounded.
A post-mortem done on Braydon concluded that the cause of death was “a perforating gunshot wound to the chest”.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
