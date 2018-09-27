City of CT trying to reach 'amicable resolution' with disgruntled firefighters

A group of firefighters picketed outside Lakeside Fire Station, on Thursday, calling for better pay.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s trying to reach an “amicable resolution” with trade unions representing disgruntled firefighters.

The firefighters claim that they’re being overworked and underpaid.

Firefighters and their supporters stood along the road in front of Lakeside Fire Station, holding placards with messages like “Full pay not allowance”.

One firefighter, who’s been in the service for 10 years and wants to remain anonymous, says she loves what she does but wants to be paid a proper salary.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot to be in this career, and I love what I do. [And] even with attacks on firefighters and burning down of stations, we still respond to incidents every single day... we give our 200%. So, why should we not ask for what we deserve?“

She says that firefighters don’t get paid a full pensionable salary for the 24-hour-at-a-time shifts they work.

The firefighter also claims there is very little room to rise in the ranks within the service.

The city has told Eyewitness News that it is engaging with personnel through their trade unions in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)