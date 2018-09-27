City of CT trying to reach 'amicable resolution' with disgruntled firefighters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

City of CT trying to reach 'amicable resolution' with disgruntled firefighters

A group of firefighters picketed outside Lakeside Fire Station, on Thursday, calling for better pay.

A small group of firefighters and supporters from across Cape Town, including Fish Hoek, Simon's Town and Hout Bay are picketing in front of Lakeside fire station. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
A small group of firefighters and supporters from across Cape Town, including Fish Hoek, Simon's Town and Hout Bay are picketing in front of Lakeside fire station. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s trying to reach an “amicable resolution” with trade unions representing disgruntled firefighters.

A group of firefighters picketed outside Lakeside Fire Station, on Thursday, calling for better pay.

The firefighters claim that they’re being overworked and underpaid.

Firefighters and their supporters stood along the road in front of Lakeside Fire Station, holding placards with messages like “Full pay not allowance”.

One firefighter, who’s been in the service for 10 years and wants to remain anonymous, says she loves what she does but wants to be paid a proper salary.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot to be in this career, and I love what I do. [And] even with attacks on firefighters and burning down of stations, we still respond to incidents every single day... we give our 200%. So, why should we not ask for what we deserve?“

She says that firefighters don’t get paid a full pensionable salary for the 24-hour-at-a-time shifts they work.

The firefighter also claims there is very little room to rise in the ranks within the service.

The city has told Eyewitness News that it is engaging with personnel through their trade unions in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution.

WATCH: Pay us more: CT firefighters picket for better pay

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA