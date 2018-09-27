Cele to meet top govt officials to address rising crime in CT communities
With gang violence being allowed to flourish, angry residents complain their children can’t play outside freely, as they fear for their safety.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he’ll meet with top government officials to address rising crime in Cape Town communities.
Cele on Wednesday interacted with Bonteheuwel residents to listen to their grievances stemming from violence and crime.
At the start of the meeting, community members demanded that Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith and Councillor Angus McKenzie leave the venue as they did not want the two to participate in discussions with Cele.
With gang violence being allowed to flourish, angry residents complain that their children can’t play outside freely, as they fear for their safety.
Organisers of the so-called “Total Shutdown” protests have demanded that the government institute a Crime Summit by the end of October as well as an inter-ministerial task team to reduce violence and poverty.
Cele says the re-establishment of the South African Police Service’s Specialised Gang Unit is imminent.
“Children are not supposed to be locked up like chickens in a coop. They are supposed to be allowed to grow and play outside in a safe environment.”
He says he’ll relay residents’ demands to Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as the leader of government business.
The National Prosecuting Authority will also be included in discussions to keep communities safe.
WATCH: Cele agrees to work together with Bonteheuwel residents
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
