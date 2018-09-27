Cape Town CPF to meet with govt top officials over Bonteheuwel crime
The Community Police Forum (CPF) said it has invited city officials, the SAPS and several provincial government departments to a meeting at the local police station on Thursday evening.
CAPE TOWN - A community meeting has been called in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town to discuss escalating crime and gang violence.
The Community Police Forum (CPF) said it has invited city officials, the SAPS and several provincial government departments to a meeting at the local police station on Thursday evening.
This comes after chaos ensued in the neighbouring Bonteheuwel community during an anti-crime march earlier this week.
The CPF's Graham Lindhorst said residents will be given the opportunity to share their grievances with officials.
“We’re talking about gang violence but also other crimes, because you have robberies, smash and grabs and all of those issues. We have invited the Community Safety, Social Services, Department of Health and even the Education Department to come to come and hear our plight and say us what they can do to help us.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
