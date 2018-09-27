Boks make injury enforced changes for Wallabies Test

Coach Rassie Erasmus says that he would have liked to stick with the same side that beat the All Blacks in Wellington but injuries have forced his hand.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made a number of injury enforced changes to his starting side to face Australia in the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

There is a new centre combination with Andre Esterhuizen and Jessie Kriel partnering in the midfield due to the absence of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am with Injury. Cheslin Kolbe also gets a first start in a Bok jersey on the right wing with Sikhumbuzo Notshe also getting his first run on start, replacing Warren Whiteley who has suffered a groin injury.

The other change in the team comes at loosehead prop where Beast Mtawarira returns to the starting line up in the place of Steven Kitshoff who drops to the bench.

Kitshoff is joined by Marco van Staden and Damian Willemse on the bench who return to the squad from Currie Cup duty with the Bulls and Western Province respectively.

Erasmus says that he would have liked to stick with the same side that beat the All Blacks in Wellington but injuries have forced his hand.

"It's unfortunate that we have had to change a few players in the side but the injuries have forced us to look at other guys. It's a great opportunity for guys like Andre Esterhuizen and Cheslin Kolbe to get a start and hopefully gain a great experience from this test match."

Kickoff at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is at 5:05 pm.