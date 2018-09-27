Body of newborn found in Northern Cape landfill

The discovery was made by children who were playing in the area on Wednesday and police are urging community members to come forward with any information.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a newborn girl has been found near a landfill site in Postmasburg, in the Northern Cape.

The discovery was made by children who were playing in the area on Wednesday.

Police are urging community members to come forward with any information that could lead to arrests.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said: “The lifeless body was found by children who were playing near the rubbish dump site. The child has not been identified at this stage. The body was put into a plastic bag and dumped in a rubbish bin.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)