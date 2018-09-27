Bathabile Dlamini to learn fate over social grant payments crisis
The Constitutional Court will on Thursday morning make a ruling on whether former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will be held personally responsible for the social grants saga.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday morning make a ruling on whether former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will be held personally responsible for the social grants saga.
Human rights group Black Sash wants Dlamini to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket, arguing that she acted unreasonably and negligently in handling the crisis.
The South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) five-year contract with Cash Paymaster Services was declared invalid by the same apex court in 2014.
This led to Sassa frequently approaching the court to ask for an extension of the contract, so that it can continue to pay social grants.
As the then-Minister of Social Development, the court said Dlamini was responsible to ensure Sassa fulfils its function.
Nicole Fritz, the chief executive officer of Freedom Under Law, explains the importance of Thursday’s ruling.
“It’s not just that she in her official capacity who should be liable, which would be the state pays but, she [Dlamini] personally be held liable. This is fairly extraordinary; the court only makes such orders in cases where they find that the officials have acted in bad faith or with gross negligence,” says Fritz.
The Post Office takes over the payment of grants from 1 October.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
Nene: Half of SA's stimulus plan to come from spending shift
-
[CARTOON] Stolen Innocence
-
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.