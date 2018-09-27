Bathabile Dlamini to learn fate over social grant payments crisis

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Bathabile Dlamini to learn fate over social grant payments crisis

The Constitutional Court will on Thursday morning make a ruling on whether former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will be held personally responsible for the social grants saga.

FILE: Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday morning make a ruling on whether former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will be held personally responsible for the social grants saga.

Human rights group Black Sash wants Dlamini to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket, arguing that she acted unreasonably and negligently in handling the crisis.

The South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) five-year contract with Cash Paymaster Services was declared invalid by the same apex court in 2014.

This led to Sassa frequently approaching the court to ask for an extension of the contract, so that it can continue to pay social grants.

As the then-Minister of Social Development, the court said Dlamini was responsible to ensure Sassa fulfils its function.

Nicole Fritz, the chief executive officer of Freedom Under Law, explains the importance of Thursday’s ruling.

“It’s not just that she in her official capacity who should be liable, which would be the state pays but, she [Dlamini] personally be held liable. This is fairly extraordinary; the court only makes such orders in cases where they find that the officials have acted in bad faith or with gross negligence,” says Fritz.

The Post Office takes over the payment of grants from 1 October.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA