Authorities increase operations at CT taxi ranks following violence
The City of Cape Town, South African Police Service and Metro Police have started impounding illegal taxis on the affected routes.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement agencies are continuing with increased operations at the Bellville and Bloekombos taxi ranks following incidents of violence.
The Western Cape Transport Department shut down both ranks at the weekend.
On Friday, three people were shot and wounded in Bellville and on Saturday violence erupted again amid a dispute between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)-affiliated Bellville Taxi Association and Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association.
The City of Cape Town, South African Police Service and Metro Police have started impounding illegal taxis on the affected routes.
Western Cape Transport Department spokesperson Siphesihle Dube says both associations are on suspension and will have to wait until the provincial registrar lifts it.
He says that in July, violence broke out between the same two associations.
A mediator was then appointed to reach a peaceful resolution.
Dube says the suspension was the last resort and ranks will remain closed until calm has been restored.
“The Bellville taxi rank remains closed while enforcement officials conduct operations in the area. They’re targeting illegally operating vehicles.”
Taxis are now parking and loading on the bridge in Bellville and around the CBD.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
