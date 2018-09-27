Popular Topics
Archbishop Emeritus Tutu in hospital for tests

Desmond Tutu, who turns 87 next month, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pictured at the 7th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 9 October 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu pictured at the 7th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on 9 October 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Retired South African archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for a series of tests, his office said on Thursday.

“The Archbishop was in good spirits after settling into his ward. He hopes to be back home in a few days,” a statement from Tutu’s office read.

Tutu, who turns 87 next month, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

