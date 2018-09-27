Archbishop Emeritus Tutu in hospital for tests
Desmond Tutu, who turns 87 next month, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.
JOHANNESBURG - Retired South African archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for a series of tests, his office said on Thursday.
“The Archbishop was in good spirits after settling into his ward. He hopes to be back home in a few days,” a statement from Tutu’s office read.
Tutu, who turns 87 next month, has had prostate cancer for roughly two decades and has largely withdrawn from public life.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] The latest on girl's rape at Pretoria Dros
-
AA says petrol price hike predicted to be catastrophic
-
‘Gupta leaks obtained to assist inquiry to uncover truth about corruption’
-
No secret ballot for no-confidence vote against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga
-
Dros group slammed on social media after rape of girl (7)
-
NDPP ordered to determine if Bathabile Dlamini to face prosecution for perjury
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.