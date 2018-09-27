ANC wants secret ballot in no-confidence motion against Msimanga

The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa said if a vote by a way of secret ballot is allowed, they will get the votes of the DA black caucus and the EFF.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane will approach the council Speaker to allow for a secret ballot in the no-confidence vote against Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday.

Msimanga faces the axe again after the EFF’s failed attempt last month.

The ANC tabled a motion of no confidence in Solly Msimanga last month along with the EFF in the city but the vote could not go ahead after the red berets staged a walk out.

“We say they must allow democracy to prevail in the City of Tshwane. They must give out secret ballots. You saw Councillor Manyathi in Nelson Mandela Metro was intimidated because he never had a right to a secret ballot. We are asking here because we know there are many councillors who want to remove Solly because of corruption.”

Maepa also says that voting this way will allow councillors to vote with an ethical moral high ground.

