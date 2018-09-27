ANC wants secret ballot in no-confidence motion against Msimanga
The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa said if a vote by a way of secret ballot is allowed, they will get the votes of the DA black caucus and the EFF.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane will approach the council Speaker to allow for a secret ballot in the no-confidence vote against Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday.
Msimanga faces the axe again after the EFF’s failed attempt last month.
The ANC tabled a motion of no confidence in Solly Msimanga last month along with the EFF in the city but the vote could not go ahead after the red berets staged a walk out.
Now the ANC’s Kgosi Maepa said if a vote by a way of secret ballot is allowed, they will get the votes of the DA black caucus and the EFF.
“We say they must allow democracy to prevail in the City of Tshwane. They must give out secret ballots. You saw Councillor Manyathi in Nelson Mandela Metro was intimidated because he never had a right to a secret ballot. We are asking here because we know there are many councillors who want to remove Solly because of corruption.”
Maepa also says that voting this way will allow councillors to vote with an ethical moral high ground.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: No animosity with Trump over SA land reform policy
-
Mayco member JP Smith: Cele has no solutions on crime in CT
-
Pallo Jordan criticises leaked land reform document by Mbeki
-
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga
-
Gupta leaks hard drives should be admitted as evidence - Pretorius
-
ANC details mourning programme for late Edna Molewa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.