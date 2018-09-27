Popular Topics
ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga

The African National Congress (ANC) tabled Friday’s motion of no confidence against Msimanga after it withdrew it during last month’s sitting.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media after surviving a motion of no confidence vote. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga speaks to the media after surviving a motion of no confidence vote. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A fresh bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will take place on Thursday morning.

The African National Congress (ANC) tabled Friday’s motion of no confidence against Msimanga after it withdrew it during last month’s sitting.

Msimanga survived the vote after the EFF's motion was disallowed with the council Speaker saying they failed to
motivate, in writing, the urgency of the matter.

The red berets then walked out of the chambers.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa says they are worried that the Democratic Alliance (DA) will try by all means to dismiss their motion on technicalities.

“The DA white caucus is scared that if the motion continues, there might be other members that might be within
the caucus of the DA itself who will not vote with Solly Msimanga. It’s a white caucus and this is a black caucus that
is not happy," he said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

