ANC to make another bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Msimanga

JOHANNESBURG - A fresh bid to oust Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga will take place on Thursday morning.

The African National Congress (ANC) tabled Friday’s motion of no confidence against Msimanga after it withdrew it during last month’s sitting.

Msimanga survived the vote after the EFF's motion was disallowed with the council Speaker saying they failed to

motivate, in writing, the urgency of the matter.

The red berets then walked out of the chambers.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa says they are worried that the Democratic Alliance (DA) will try by all means to dismiss their motion on technicalities.

“The DA white caucus is scared that if the motion continues, there might be other members that might be within

the caucus of the DA itself who will not vote with Solly Msimanga. It’s a white caucus and this is a black caucus that

is not happy," he said.

